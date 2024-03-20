A buyer who made a holiday purchase in Baku: "Prices have increased by 20-30 percent"

With the sunrise on March 20, Azerbaijan welcomes the joyful Novruz holiday, marking the arrival of spring and carefully preserved cultural traditions. However, amid the festive preparations, the specter of rising prices looms over markets across the country, causing consumer concern and shedding light on economic realities specific only to the holiday season.

The celebration of Novruz entails a lot of activity, as households prepare for meetings with loved ones, treat themselves to traditional delicacies and exchange gifts. Nevertheless, along with joyful celebrations, the phenomenon of pre-holiday price increases has become an ingrained tradition in Azerbaijan, causing a mixed reaction from the population.

The excitement of Novruz is felt in the lively surroundings of the Baku "Green Market", when sellers demonstrate a wide range of goods against the background of seasonal fun. However, when buyers get acquainted with the offers, they are faced with inflated prices, which causes murmurs of discontent among buyers.

Reports indicate a significant increase in prices for essential goods, including tomatoes and fruits - up to 20-30%. While the cost of meat remains relatively stable, the sharp rise in prices of other staple foods highlights the strain on household budgets this holiday period.

Despite the existence of a regulatory framework to curb unreasonable price fluctuations, enforcement mechanisms remain limited. The State Service for Antimonopoly Regulation and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy, in response to Turan's question, emphasizes the principle of free market competition, allowing entrepreneurs to set prices based on the dynamics of supply and demand.

Economists explain the pre-holiday price increase by a combination of increased demand and market dynamics characterized by limited competition. In an interview with Radio Azadlig, Natig Jafarli emphasizes the role of supply constraints and monopolistic practices in stimulating price growth, pointing out the problems faced by consumers when navigating an uncompetitive market.

The authorities' efforts to mitigate price increases through holiday fairs aimed at increasing accessibility and abundance have had mixed results. Despite the government's intentions to create an atmosphere of celebration and accessibility, complaints persist about the lack of noticeable differences in pricing between these fairs and traditional markets.

Consumer dissatisfaction goes beyond pricing issues, and reports of quality issues further exacerbate frustration. Although government initiatives are aimed at addressing the issue of accessibility, the discrepancy between political intentions and consumer experiences highlights the need for holistic approaches to economic management.

As the country celebrates Novruz, addressing the root causes of price volatility and strengthening regulatory oversight will be essential to protect consumer interests and promote equal access to essential goods. By striving for a balance between traditions and economic realities, Azerbaijan can enter a new era of prosperity and celebration for all its citizens.