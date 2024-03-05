    • flag_AZ
Today marks Fiery Wednesday

Today marks Fiery Wednesday

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Today marks Fiery Wednesday

Today marks the second Wednesday of the month of Novruz - the holiday of the arrival of spring according to the astronomical solar calendar.

Note that the second Wednesday is celebrated as the Fiery Wednesday or, as it is popularly called, Kheberchi (Messenger), Uskyu (Ancient), Adly (Nominal) chershenbe.

According to the tradition, on the eve of the Fiery Wednesday, bonfires are lit on Tuesday evening, and people jump over them, saying "Let my misfortunes, my failures all burn in the fire."

It is believed that the purification by flame frees and protects a person from all ailments.

Novruz holiday has begun...

  Google Services Suffer Widespread Outage in Azerbaijan
    5 March 2024, 20:27

    Google Services Suffer Widespread Outage in Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijan witnessed a significant disruption in Google services on Tuesday evening, adding to the global outage that occurred just a day prior. The outage affected a broad spectrum of Google's offerings, including YouTube, Google Drive, Gmail, Google Play, and Google Maps, as reported by DownDetector.

  The Caspian sea is disappearing
    5 March 2024, 15:46

    The Caspian sea is disappearing

    Azerbaijanis living on the shores of the Caspian Sea report the appearance of shoals, a drop in sea level with the access to the surface of previously underwater pipes, sections of the bottom.  New islands have appeared in the Baku Bay. A spectacular indicator of the shallowing of the Caspian Sea was the widespread photo of surface swings on one of the beaches of Absheron, in the village of Mardakyan. Previously, people riding on swings touched the water with their feet, sending splashes into the air. Now these swings were several meters away from the water.

  "Neftchi" fans arrested for hooliganism
    5 March 2024, 14:24

    “Neftchi” fans arrested for hooliganism

    Two fans of the “Neftchi” football team were arrested administratively for setting fire to pyrotechnic devices in the courtyard of the club's administrative building.  This is how they protested against the team's 1-4 defeat by FC Karabakh.

  On Wednesday, the air in Azerbaijan will warm up to +17
    5 March 2024, 14:19

    On Wednesday, the air in Azerbaijan will warm up to +17

    Partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on March 6, mostly without precipitation. There is fog in places in the morning and evening. The south wind will prevail. The air temperature at night will be +2 +5, during the day it will be +8 +13 degrees, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service.

