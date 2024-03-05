Today marks Fiery Wednesday

Today marks the second Wednesday of the month of Novruz - the holiday of the arrival of spring according to the astronomical solar calendar.

Note that the second Wednesday is celebrated as the Fiery Wednesday or, as it is popularly called, Kheberchi (Messenger), Uskyu (Ancient), Adly (Nominal) chershenbe.

According to the tradition, on the eve of the Fiery Wednesday, bonfires are lit on Tuesday evening, and people jump over them, saying "Let my misfortunes, my failures all burn in the fire."

It is believed that the purification by flame frees and protects a person from all ailments.

Novruz holiday has begun...