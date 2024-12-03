Weather on 4 December

Weather in the capital on Wednesday will be cloudy, rain is expected in the morning and evening. Faint fog in the morning. Wind is south-eastern. Air temperature will be +6+8 at night and +8+11 during the day. Humidity is 70-80 %.

Across the country, rains will occur in the northern region. Fog in places. Wind is eastern.

Air temperature in the lowlands at night +1+5, during the day +6+11.

In the mountains at night up to -11 frost, during the day from - 2 to +3.