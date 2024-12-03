Weather on 4 December
Weather in the capital on Wednesday will be cloudy, rain is expected in the morning and evening. Faint fog in the morning. Wind is south-eastern. Air temperature will be +6+8 at night and +8+11 during the day. Humidity is 70-80 %.
Across the country, rains will occur in the northern region. Fog in places. Wind is eastern.
Air temperature in the lowlands at night +1+5, during the day +6+11.
In the mountains at night up to -11 frost, during the day from - 2 to +3.
Economics
3 December 2024 13:32
Social
No international observers will be invited for the municipal elections, according to the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, who announced this during a meeting of the commission on December 2.
Ibrahim Mustafayev, a towering figure in Azerbaijan’s silk and textile industry, passed away on Monday morning after being struck by a car while crossing a street in the capital. He was 86.
3 December 2024, 11:45
Six people were injured as a result of explosion in an apartment building in the early morning of 3 December in the 13th microdistrict of Sumgayit.
2 December 2024, 16:48
On November 27, at 17:30, border guards of the Göytəpə Border Detachment prevented the smuggling of a large drug shipment from Iran into Azerbaijan. According to a statement from the State Border Service, the border guards discovered and seized nearly 79 kg of marijuana, over 1 kg of opium, 1,000 tramadol tablets, and methadone M-40. Investigative and operational activities are ongoing.
