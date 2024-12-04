Economists Weigh In on the Consequences of Dollar Abundance in Azerbaijan's Market
Economists Weigh In on the Consequences of Dollar Abundance in Azerbaijan's Market
In November 2024, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) sold $574.6 million, pushing the total dollar sales for the first 11 months of the year to $6.5 billion. According to SOFAZ, this represents a 40.8% increase compared to November 2023, when sales reached $339.9 million.
Under its obligations to the state budget, SOFAZ is required to transfer 12.8 billion Azerbaijani manats to the budget in 2024, equivalent to approximately $7.5 billion. With $6.5 billion already sold, the fund has just $1 billion remaining to fulfill its commitment.
Samir Aliyev, head of the department at the NGO "Support for Economic Initiatives," has raised concerns about a potential oversupply of dollars in Azerbaijan’s financial market. Writing on Facebook, he noted that if SOFAZ fully meets its budgetary obligations, the influx of dollars could disrupt macroeconomic stability.
Aliyev predicts that in such a scenario, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) may step in to stabilize the market. This could involve purchasing excess dollars to bolster its foreign currency reserves, which have been depleted over the past two months. Alternatively, the government might reduce SOFAZ’s transfer obligations to the budget, easing the pressure on the currency market.
Dunya Sakit, an economist from the same NGO, offers a different perspective. She suggests that commercial banks could absorb the remaining $1 billion of SOFAZ dollar sales. December traditionally brings heightened budgetary expenditures and peak demand for foreign currency, making it likely that local banks would step in to purchase the available dollars.
If Sakit’s scenario unfolds, the need for CBA intervention in the currency market could be avoided, preserving its monetary reserves and allowing market dynamics to balance supply and demand organically.
Economists are closely watching how this influx of dollars will impact Azerbaijan's financial markets. On one hand, excess liquidity in foreign currency could strengthen the manat, stabilizing inflation and boosting consumer purchasing power. On the other hand, unchecked dollar inflows may create challenges for exporters and complicate macroeconomic management.
With only weeks left in the year, the decisions by SOFAZ, the Central Bank, and commercial banks will likely have a lasting impact on Azerbaijan’s financial ecosystem as it heads into 2025.
Economics
-
- 5 December 2024, 12:31
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved amendments to the list of entities under the State Tourism Agency that are not part of its primary structure, in a move aimed at improving the management of tourism and recreational zones. The decision implements a presidential decree issued earlier this year.
-
- 5 December 2024, 11:14
At the inaugural Caspian Innovation Forum, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), announced a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to develop its startup ecosystem. Over the past year, 79 entrepreneurial projects have received financial grants totaling 1.4 million manats, underscoring Azerbaijan's firm commitment to fostering innovation, technology, and digitalization.
-
- 5 December 2024, 10:58
As part of growing regional cooperation, Arif Agayev, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), hosted a Belarusian delegation led by Andrei Yakobson, Deputy Chairman of Belarusian Railways (BDY), in Baku on December 4. During the discussions, both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral and multilateral railway partnerships to meet the rising demand for freight transport and bolster trade routes connecting Europe and Asia.
-
- 4 December 2024, 17:06
In a significant step towards advancing economic reforms, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, met with a delegation led by Charles Donald, Chair of the OECD Working Party on State Ownership and Privatisation Practices and CEO of the UK Government Investments Agency. The meeting underscored Azerbaijan's partnership with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and explored new avenues of collaboration.
Leave a review