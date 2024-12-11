Azerbaijan increases unemployment insurance revenues by more than 12%
In January-November 2024, unemployment insurance premiums in Azerbaijan totalled AZN 183.9 million.This is reported by the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.
According to the data, this is up by 12.4% from the same period of 2023.
Of the 11-month revenues, AZN 139.1 million came from the off-budget sector, which is up by 14.9 % up from a year ago.
This year, the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection is AZN 238 million. Of these, AZN 184.7 million should be formed at the expense of unemployment insurance contributions.
Note that 99.6 % of this amount was collected in the reviewed period.
