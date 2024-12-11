Azerbaijan reduces balance of payments surplus by more than 35 times
Azerbaijan reduces balance of payments surplus by more than 35 times
Total surplus of Azerbaijan's balance of payments amounted to $181.6 million in January-September 2024.This was reported by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
According to the data, this is down by 35.2 times from the same period of 2023.
Note that the total surplus was formed at the expense of surplus of the country's current account balance in the amount of $ 3,952.9 million, deficit on the financial account in the amount of $ 3,570.5 million and deficit on balance sheet items in the amount of $ 200.8 million.
