  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Clear10.20 C
  • Thursday, 12 December 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(3 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Finance
  • Azerbaijan reduces balance of payments surplus by more than 35 times
Azerbaijan reduces balance of payments surplus by more than 35 times

Azerbaijan reduces balance of payments surplus by more than 35 times

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Azerbaijan reduces balance of payments surplus by more than 35 times

Total surplus of Azerbaijan's balance of payments amounted to $181.6 million in January-September 2024.This was reported by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to the data, this is down by 35.2 times from the same period of 2023.

Note that the total surplus was formed at the expense of surplus of the country's current account balance in the amount of $ 3,952.9 million, deficit on the financial account in the amount of $ 3,570.5 million and deficit on balance sheet items in the amount of $ 200.8 million.

Leave a review

Finance

Сирия близка как распаду, а карта Ближнего Востока пишется заново - беседа со Станиславом Тарасовым


Follow us on social networks

News Line