PPFA condemns new wave of repression in Azerbaijan

The Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan (PPFA) has condemned recent arrests of journalists and activists.

A statement said that despite all persecutions and pressures, the PPFA will continue to fight resolutely against plans to establish a ‘totalitarian regime’ in the country and will not retreat from this path.

‘The Azerbaijani authorities started a new wave of repression after COP29. Since the beginning of December, 9 people have been arrested on political grounds - human rights activist Rufat Safarov, 'MeydanTV' employees Aynur Elgunesh, Aytaj Tapdyg, Hayala Agayeva, Aysel Umudova, Natig Javadli, independent journalist Ramin Deco, media expert Ulvi Tairov and independent politician, head of the Institute of Political Management Azer Gasymly. Each of them was placed under arrest for 4 months. Journalist-photographer Ahmed Mukhtar was arrested for 20 days under administrative procedure also on fabricated charges,’ the PPFA statement said.

The Party also points to a 6.5-year prison sentence handed down on December 10 to Sahib Mammadzadeh, head of its Dashkesan regional organisation, who was arrested on false charges of drug trafficking.

Thus, the number of political prisoners in the country rose from 319 to 328 in one week.

The PPFA regards the latest arrests as an integral part of the ruling regime's policy to completely destroy democratic institutions.

‘The aim is to deal a crushing blow to freedom of speech and expression, human rights cause, and opposition political initiatives. The authorities want to eliminate the last traces of independent media, human rights work and opportunities for political activity. In this sense, a part of the repressive wave is the custom-made trial against the leader of the PPFA Ali Kerimli, which started in August this year and recently ended with his conviction with a fine of 1,500 manats. By the way, during Kerimli's court hearings, pressure was exerted on PPFA members and supporters who came to the courthouse to support him. On 2 December, excessive force was used against those gathered in front of the court and many of them were detained. Two activists were sentenced to 15 and 30 days of administrative arrest respectively, while 4 other party members were imposed monetary fines of 200 manat each.

Moreover, the detainees were severely beaten by police officers,’ the PPFA statement further said.

At the same time it is indicated that earlier two PPFA activists who came to Kerimli court were subjected to administrative arrests for 15 and 25 days, and another was fined 50 manats.

The PPFA called on the international community, including the US, EU and UK governments, to impose tough measures against the Azerbaijani authorities, including targeted sanctions, to stop the country's slide towards ‘totalitarianism’.

For its part, official Baku claims that no one is persecuted in Azerbaijan for his or her expressions, while those who have broken the law are arrested.

The authorities deny the existence of political prisoners in the country and violation of fundamental rights of citizens.