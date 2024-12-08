Erdoğan Reflects on Global Leadership: "Only Two of Us Remain"

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, known for his candid reflections on global affairs, offered a striking observation about the current state of world leadership, asserting that only he and Russian President Vladimir Putin remain among long-standing leaders on the global stage.

Speaking at Gazantepe University where a young attendee referenced former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s memoir, Freedom: Memories 1954–2021, Erdoğan was asked about the secret to his diplomatic success. The Turkish leader highlighted the critical role of communication and maintaining dialogue with foreign counterparts.

“Words matter in diplomacy, but maintaining mechanisms for dialogue is even more important,” Erdoğan said. “We call these diplomatic offensives. It is crucial to sustain them.”

Erdoğan, who has held power for 22 years, noted his tenure alongside Putin’s, both far exceeding those of other global leaders.

“Right now, among the world’s leaders, there are only two of us left: myself and Vladimir Putin,” Erdoğan remarked. “This isn’t just a personal statement—it’s a fact. Over time, others have been eliminated from the stage.”

He emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue in these challenging times. “Our hope is to maintain these relationships and sustain them in this manner,” he added.

Turning his attention to German politics, Erdoğan expressed admiration for Merkel’s tenure and lamented the void her departure left in German leadership.

“Merkel had a significant place in German politics. After her departure, German politics ended,” he asserted.

Erdoğan fondly recalled his relationship with former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, describing him as a leader with exceptional respect for Turkey and its traditions.

“Schröder was different—truly an admirable leader,” Erdoğan noted. “Even during Ramadan, when he joined us at the table, he refrained from drinking beer out of respect. He was a man of principle.”

Their relationship, Erdoğan shared, continues to this day, with Schröder occasionally visiting Turkey. “He held a very strong position in German politics. My wish is that we see politicians in Turkish politics who share Schröder’s qualities,” Erdoğan said.