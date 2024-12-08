Turkey's Foreign Minister Hints at Syria’s Future: A Call for Unity and Caution

Syrian people will ultimately shape the future of their country, declared Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during a high-profile speech in Doha on Sunday. His remarks underscored Ankara’s commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while urging international cooperation in rebuilding the war-torn nation.

“The Syrian people cannot achieve this alone; the international community must support them,” Fidan emphasized, calling for collective action to stabilize the region.

Fidan, speaking in measured tones, avoided direct commentary on the whereabouts of deposed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, stating, “I do not know his location. He is likely outside Syria.”

The minister outlined Turkey’s priorities: safeguarding Syria’s national unity, maintaining its sovereignty, and ensuring the territorial integrity of the country. He also stressed the importance of reintegrating millions of displaced Syrians, asserting that many now have the opportunity to return home.

Calling for prudence amid escalating tensions in the region, Fidan urged all actors, both regional and global, to act with “restraint and caution,” warning against exacerbating instability.

“We must not deepen the region’s instability,” he said.

Highlighting the need for robust governance, Fidan called for protecting Syria’s state institutions and unifying opposition forces. “A new government must adopt an inclusive approach, and all opposition factions must consolidate immediately,” he stated.

While acknowledging the diversity of Syrian opposition groups, Fidan noted ongoing coordination efforts and vowed to enhance these mechanisms. He pledged Turkey’s cooperation with neighboring countries and Syria’s future leadership to rebuild the nation.

Fidan took a hard line on terrorist organizations like ISIS and PKK, warning against their exploitation of Syria’s volatile situation. He assured Turkey’s allies, particularly the U.S., of Ankara’s vigilance.

“Our American friends are well aware of our sensitivity, especially regarding the YPG/PKK. We will respond decisively to any threat these groups pose to Turkey,” he said.

Fidan dismissed any possibility of recognizing PKK offshoots as legitimate actors in Syria’s political process, calling them “inadmissible under any circumstances.”

However, he distinguished between such groups and legitimate Kurdish parties operating in northern Syria, which he acknowledged as long-standing components of the opposition.

The minister urged Syria’s future leadership to ensure fair treatment of all minorities, including Christians, Kurds, and non-Muslims, while emphasizing the protection of chemical weapon stockpiles to prevent misuse.

Fidan attributed the collapse of the Syrian regime to its gradual decay, suggesting that the Astana peace process had offered a crucial opportunity for reforms that the regime failed to seize.

“The regime slowly disintegrated and eroded,” Fidan said, lamenting its inability to address persistent challenges despite the “valuable time” provided by the Astana process in 2016.

Fidan’s address reflects Turkey’s delicate balancing act in Syria, advocating for unity and inclusivity while maintaining a staunch stance against groups it deems threats to its security.