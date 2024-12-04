APFP Activist Begins Hunger Strike in Detention

Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), who was sentenced to three years in prison on drug-related charges, began a hunger strike on December 3. According to the APFP, Hasanov is protesting against his failure to be transferred to a correctional facility and the denial of meetings with his relatives.

On August 2, Hasanov was sentenced and subsequently transferred to the detention facility at the Umbaqi penitentiary complex. On September 25, the Appeals Court upheld the sentence, but Hasanov has still not been transferred to a correctional institution.

The last "in-person" meeting with his relatives was on June 21. Since then, Hasanov has only been allowed meetings through a glass partition. The administration of the Umbaqi complex claims that the restrictions were imposed by the Penitentiary Service. However, no comment could be obtained from this agency.

Elnur Hasanov was arrested on November 28, 2023, on charges of illegal drug trafficking (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code). The activist believes that the real reason for his arrest is his criticism of the actions of the Road Police leadership. Human rights defenders have recognized him as a political prisoner.