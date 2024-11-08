Ilham Aliyev: The West Wanted Azerbaijan to Accept Occupation

On November 8, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the significance of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War and reaffirmed the nation's resolve in defending its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Speaking at the opening of the Victory Park in Baku, Aliyev described the war as a "glorious story" and a "brilliant victory" in which Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity after decades of occupation.

"For 30 years, our lands were under occupation, but the Azerbaijani people and the leadership of Azerbaijan never reconciled with this occupation," Aliyev stated. He added that despite various countries backing Armenia, trying to make Azerbaijan accept the occupation, Azerbaijan never gave in. He referred to the international mediators involved in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, accusing them of promoting a solution that would maintain the status quo and perpetuate Armenian control over Azerbaijani territories.

Aliyev condemned Western countries for their continued political support for Armenia. He accused them of giving Armenia weapons and financial aid to sustain the occupation, labeling them as "Western supporters of Armenia" who aimed to portray Armenia as a "dove of peace" while working to maintain Azerbaijan's lands under Armenian occupation forever.

He specifically pointed out the role of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, who, over the course of 30 years, sided with Armenia in the conflict, contributing to the prolongation of the occupation. He further noted that the 2020 war and the September 2023 anti-terrorist operation, which lasted only a few hours, were definitive proof that Armenia should now take the necessary steps to end the conflict.

"Today, anti-Azerbaijani forces in the West, including Islamophobes and Azerbaijanophobes, are encouraging Armenia to take steps toward a new war, which could lead to a complete tragedy for Armenia. I have repeatedly explained to the Armenian side, both in official statements and in private contacts, that they must avoid this path," Aliyev warned. "Armenia must abandon its militarization policy. This should stop, and they know that they need to heed my words. It’s not too late. They will never be able to compete with us."

Aliyev further argued that Azerbaijan's victory in both the 44-day war and the anti-terrorist operation was not only a defeat for Armenia, but also a significant loss for those who backed Armenia in its occupation. He claimed that in the wake of Azerbaijan's success, there has been a campaign to discredit the country in the West, involving smear tactics, blackmail, and the spread of fake news through media outlets and NGOs that are controlled by Western powers.

*As a symbol of the 44-day war, the newly opened Victory Park features a 44-meter-high Victory Arch made up of 44 columns, representing each day of the conflict. The park covers an area of 10 hectares, and the decision to establish the Victory Museum and the park was made by a decree of the Azerbaijani president in December 2020.