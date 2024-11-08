Azerbaijan's Tricolor Flag Raised Again at Flag Square in Baku

Today, on November 8, the national flag of Azerbaijan was once again raised at Flag Square in Baku. This event marks an important moment, especially considering that the flag had already been raised at this location since its opening.

The flag was first raised on the square on September 1, 2010. For several years, the flagpole at Flag Square, standing at 162 meters, was considered the tallest in the world and was included in the Guinness World Records. However, this record was later surpassed in Dushanbe, where an even taller flagpole was erected.

The flag, measuring 75 by 35 meters and weighing about 350 kg, despite its size, often could not withstand the strong winds of Baku and would frequently tear. This became one of the reasons for the beginning of the reconstruction of the square and the flagpole.

In May 2024, the installation of a new flagpole platform began in Baku, which is now the tallest in the world. The total height of the new mast is 191 meters, making it the tallest flagpole in the world today.

The Guinness World Records organization has confirmed that the newly raised state flag of Azerbaijan is the largest flag in the world. This event has become yet another significant symbol of Azerbaijan's greatness and pride.