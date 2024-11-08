Azerbaijan's Tricolor Flag Raised Again at Flag Square in Baku
Azerbaijan's Tricolor Flag Raised Again at Flag Square in Baku
Today, on November 8, the national flag of Azerbaijan was once again raised at Flag Square in Baku. This event marks an important moment, especially considering that the flag had already been raised at this location since its opening.
The flag was first raised on the square on September 1, 2010. For several years, the flagpole at Flag Square, standing at 162 meters, was considered the tallest in the world and was included in the Guinness World Records. However, this record was later surpassed in Dushanbe, where an even taller flagpole was erected.
The flag, measuring 75 by 35 meters and weighing about 350 kg, despite its size, often could not withstand the strong winds of Baku and would frequently tear. This became one of the reasons for the beginning of the reconstruction of the square and the flagpole.
In May 2024, the installation of a new flagpole platform began in Baku, which is now the tallest in the world. The total height of the new mast is 191 meters, making it the tallest flagpole in the world today.
The Guinness World Records organization has confirmed that the newly raised state flag of Azerbaijan is the largest flag in the world. This event has become yet another significant symbol of Azerbaijan's greatness and pride.
-
-
- America
- 9 November 2024 00:46
Politics
-
- 9 November 2024, 10:56
Afgan Sadigov, the head of the Azerbaijani website Azel.Tv, who was arrested in Georgia, has lost 28 kilograms after 49 days of hunger strike. He is suffering from severe pain and insomnia, but refuses to stop his protest.
-
- 8 November 2024, 16:35
On November 8, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the significance of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War and reaffirmed the nation's resolve in defending its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Speaking at the opening of the Victory Park in Baku, Aliyev described the war as a "glorious story" and a "brilliant victory" in which Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity after decades of occupation.
-
- 8 November 2024, 16:02
Mikail Hajiyev, a member of the Public Council of Talysh People of Azerbaijan (OSTA) and retired colonel, was unable to fly from Baku to Yekaterinburg on November 7, he reported this to Turan news agency.
-
- 8 November 2024, 13:46
Baku's Khatai District Court on 7 November considered a petition to place 'Abzas Media' building director Ulvi Hasanli under house arrest. The hearing took place after the working day at 19.15, lawyer Zibeida Sadygova said. This was due to Hasanli's refusal to participate in the trial online, and he insisted on attending the trial.
Leave a review