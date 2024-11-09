Does the Azerbaijani Government Worry About Falling Oil Prices Under Republican Rule?

On November 5, the U.S. presidential elections resulted in the victory of the Republican Party candidate, Donald Trump, marking his return to power after a four-year hiatus. Trump’s comeback has raised numerous questions concerning both the global order and regional dynamics.

It is no secret that the Azerbaijani government favored Trump’s victory in these elections. During a speech at the "Exposing Misinformation: The Fight Against Disinformation" Media Forum held in Shusha on July 20, the Azerbaijani President stated that relations between Baku and Washington had been more productive during Trump’s presidency:

"Indeed, our ties with the Republican administration were notably successful and result-oriented. Furthermore, our cooperation during President Trump’s tenure was highly effective, built on mutual respect and a deep appreciation of reciprocal support."

However, many experts argue that the oil-dependent economy, which the Azerbaijani government heavily relies on, did not fare well during previous Republican administrations. ASTNA discussed this issue with economist Rovshan Agayev.

* * *

Question: Mr. Agayev, there is a widespread belief that during Republican administrations, energy markets have typically seen a decline in prices. What does the reality show?

Answer: Over the past 45 years, the annual average market prices for crude oil (including Brent and WTI) have been as follows:

- During the Democratic administration from 1977 to 1981, prices surged from $12 to $37 per barrel. The period from 1978 to 1981 saw particularly high prices.

- Under Republican administrations from 1981 to 1993, prices fell from $37 to $14 per barrel. Between 1985 and 1989, prices remained consistently low, playing a significant role in the economic collapse of the USSR.

- During the Democratic administration from 1993 to 2001, prices began to rise again, fluctuating between $16 and $28 per barrel.

Question: But the era of George W. Bush is remembered as a period of very high oil prices. The highest recorded oil prices ($149) occurred during his presidency...

Answer: That is correct. Under the Republican administration from 2001 to 2009, oil prices soared dramatically, ranging between $24 and $110 per barrel. George W. Bush’s tenure was distinct from his predecessors and is remembered for the era of expensive oil. The highest historical oil prices ($149) were recorded during his presidency. However, this period is somewhat of an exception, as the onset of the Iraq War made the surge in oil prices inevitable.

The high prices continued during the Democratic administration from 2009 to 2016, with prices fluctuating between $60 and $110 per barrel. During Trump’s leadership from 2016 to 2020, a period of decline resumed, with average annual prices ranging between $40 and $68 per barrel. Finally, under Biden's Democratic administration over the past four years, prices have risen again, reaching $70 to $100 per barrel, and fluctuating between $80 and $95 in the last three years.

With the exception of George W. Bush’s tenure, the data indicate that oil prices have generally been lower during Republican administrations and higher during Democratic ones. All figures are sourced from the World Bank's commodity price database.

Question: What can be expected in the oil market over the next four years of Republican rule?

Answer: If Trump follows through on his promise to deprioritize climate change initiatives and maximizes the exploitation of domestic resources, a decline in prices is inevitable. However, even without the Trump factor, the global shift towards alternative energy—independent of U.S. actions—is likely to end the era of expensive oil soon. A convergence of Trump’s policies with this trend could create a more chaotic market environment.

Question: What do you mean by a "chaotic market environment"?

Answer: A chaotic situation arises when the world has already made irreversible decisions to invest heavily in alternative energy. At the same time, falling oil and gas prices could render these projects significantly less profitable. Navigating such a complex scenario would be extremely challenging.

Question: The Azerbaijani government usually supports Republicans and finds it easier to cooperate with them. However, falling oil prices are not beneficial for the Azerbaijani government. Does this create a contradiction? Why would the Azerbaijani government prefer Republicans if oil revenues are expected to decline?

Answer: There is a prevailing belief that unlike Democrats, Republicans are not particularly insistent on human rights issues. It could be that this aligns better with the interests of the Azerbaijani government, making them feel they can reach an understanding more easily. However, there might be other factors we are unaware of. For example, it is possible that in past experiences, the Azerbaijani government found it easier to utilize lobbying channels under Republican administrations.

Question: Do you think energy issues will continue to be a priority in U.S. policy towards Azerbaijan?

Answer: At this stage, I am not sure it will be as significant as before. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there have been noticeable changes in Western priorities regarding the post-Soviet region. The West’s consistent efforts to strengthen its presence in Armenia and its determination not to lose Georgia indicate this shift. In the past, the U.S. and the West did everything they could to leverage Azerbaijan’s transit potential away from Russia, making energy a top priority. That phase is now over. Going forward, the decisive factor in relations will likely be the choice of global alliances—whether Azerbaijan aligns with the coalition led by China and Russia or takes a position favored by the West. In other words, geopolitical choices will become the critical determinant of future relations.