Military attaché Gahraman Mammadov arrested
Lieutenant Colonel Gahraman Mammadov, who, according to media reports, was detained in Turkey with 70kg of gold, has been arrested on smuggling charges.
He was charged under Articles 12.1, 206.3.2, 206.3.3 (smuggling outside the territory of Azerbaijan) and 341.1 (abuse of power or exceeding authority) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. By decision of the Baku Military Court, Mammadov was arrested for 4 months.
According to unofficial data, he held various positions in the Defence Ministry system. His last place of work was the Azerbaijani Embassy in Saudi Arabia, where he held the position of military attaché. Previously, he was an assistant military attaché at the Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States.
However, neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor the Ministry of Defence has made any official statements on the matter.
At the same time, identical publications appeared in the pro-government media, which reported on Mammadov's arrest.
