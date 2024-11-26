Moscow hosts meeting of heads of CIS intelligence services
The 20th meeting of heads of security and intelligence services of the CIS countries opened in Moscow on 26 November.
According to the press service of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, the participants will review the results of joint work, discuss the tasks and priorities of cooperation between the CIS intelligence services in the near future.
The meeting will be chaired by director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation Sergey Naryshkin.
The event will be attended by head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Azerbaijan Orkhan Sultanov.
