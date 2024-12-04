Ombudsman's Office and Ministry of Justice Medical Department Acknowledge Health Issues of Hafiz Babaly

Hafiz Babaly, the investigative journalist arrested in the Abzas Media case, previously filed a complaint with the Ombudsman's Office regarding the lack of medical care for his varicose veins. The response he received stated that the Main Medical Department of the Ministry of Justice had replied to the Ombudsman's inquiry on this matter.

The Ministry of Justice's medical department confirmed that a medical examination on December 23, 2023, revealed that Babaly suffers from myopia, astigmatism, arterial hypertension, and varicose veins in his right leg. Tests, including general and biochemical blood analysis, were conducted, and medication was prescribed.

During a follow-up examination by a surgeon at the medical unit of Baku pre-trial detention center on October 2, Babaly was told that "there was no need for surgery, and treatment was prescribed." Thus, both the Ombudsman's Office and the Ministry of Justice's Main Medical Department have confirmed that Babaly has serious health problems, including being disabled with third-degree visual impairment.

However, Babaly's family has reported that no treatment has been provided to him in detention. The investigation into Babaly's case has been completed and forwarded to court. The defense intends to petition for a change in his detention measure, citing both the lack of legal grounds for his continued imprisonment and humanitarian considerations.

Hafiz Babaly is under arrest in connection with the Abzas Media case. He denies the charges of smuggling and other crimes brought against him. Human rights defenders have recognized him as a political prisoner, and international organizations have called on the Azerbaijani authorities to release all those involved in the Abzas Media case.