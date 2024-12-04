Politicians Condemn Criminal Case Against R. Safarov

Opposition politicians have condemned the criminal case against human rights activist Rufat Safarov, who was arrested the day before on suspicion of "fraud" and "hooliganism." Ali Kerimli, leader of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA), stated that Safarov is the most courageous and active human rights defender in the country. "At one point, he refused to serve in the Prosecutor's Office and became a political prisoner. He is a lawyer and a human rights defender, and for this, he became a target for the authorities. In the coming days, he was supposed to fly to the United States to receive an award for his human rights work. The authorities fabricated this criminal case to prevent this. I urge the authorities to drop the slanderous charges against Safarov and release him," Kerimli wrote on Facebook.

Isa Gambar, leader of the Musavat Party, also condemned Safarov's detention. "Safarov is the most selfless, consistent, and active advocate for human rights in Azerbaijan. His arrest is politically motivated, aiming to stop his activities and instill fear in society. The authorities must end such policies and release Rufat Safarov and all political prisoners," Gambar told the Turan news agency.

Natig Jafali, chairman of the political committee of the Republican Alternative Party, stated that it is unacceptable to arrest people for their political, social, or media activities. "Azerbaijan must finally put an end to this vicious practice. All of this negatively affects the country's international image and internal situation. I hope the human rights defender will be released," he said to Turan.

According to him, Azerbaijan must rid itself once and for all of the shame of being a "country of political prisoners." "All political parties and society must demand that this issue be permanently removed from the agenda," he added.

Azer Gasymly, head of the Institute of Political Management, believes that Rufat Safarov is one of the few remaining human rights defenders in the country. "It seems they want to slander Safarov and arrest him for his human rights activities. The government has declared war on the people, on its active part. On one hand, it drowns people in social problems and deprives them of their rights, while on the other, it tries to destroy the worthy sons of the people. I know for sure that sooner or later, the people will win in this confrontation!" Gasymly wrote on Facebook.

Jamil Hasanli, chairman of the National Council of Democratic Forces, is also convinced that Safarov's arrest is part of a planned operation. "A similar scenario took place with National Council member Tofig Yagublu," he said to Turan. "The authorities consider anyone who provides legal, moral, and humanitarian support to political prisoners to be an enemy. In recent years, Rufat Safarov has been very steadfast and conscientious in defending the rights of political prisoners. This, undoubtedly, has angered the authorities," Hasanli noted.

Safarov was arrested at this particular time to prevent him from receiving a human rights award from the U.S. State Department, which was to be personally presented to him by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "This award is a demonstration of support for Rufat Safarov's human rights work. The special ceremony would have been international recognition of Safarov's merits," Hasanli said.

"The National Council demands the freedom of Rufat Safarov. We want him to participate in the event to be held in Washington on December 10," he concluded.