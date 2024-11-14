Protest in Support of Ukraine at COP29
Protest in Support of Ukraine at COP29
During the ongoing COP29 climate conference in Baku on November 14, a group of activists staged a protest condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The activists also denounced countries that supply oil and weapons to nations waging aggressive wars. The protest featured placards with slogans such as: "From fossil fuels to peace!", "End war crimes!", "Punish the aggressor!", and "Phase out fossil fuel use to achieve peace!" among others.
Politics
-
- 15 November 2024, 12:58
On 15 November, a group of activists held a protest at the COP29 climate conference against the environmental pollution in Africa and the destruction of the continent's ecology by large companies. The activists also expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that a part of the revenues from mining is not channelled into the restoration of nature's damage.
-
- 15 November 2024, 12:40
An action against environmental pollution took place at the COP29 climate conference venue.
-
- 15 November 2024, 11:55
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory message to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on the occasion of the ‘National Holiday of the State of Palestine’.
-
- 15 November 2024, 11:34
The global climate policy process is no longer fit for purpose and requires comprehensive overhaul to ensure planetary stability and a liveable future for humanity. This is the urgent message of an open letter to the Member States of the UN and Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC Secretariat Simon Stiell signed by a group of prominent scientists, advocates and policy leaders as world leaders gather in Baku for COP29.
Leave a review