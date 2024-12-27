Russian side keeps silent about shelling of AZAL aircraft in every possible way

The Russian side is doing everything to deny its involvement in AZAL aircraft shooting down in Chechnya. The Russian media constantly circulate reports about a collision with birds and the explosion of a cylinder on board before the plane went down.

In doing so, references are made to Kazakh officials and unnamed passengers who ‘complain’ that the waistcoats were ‘holey’ and the flight attendant spoke in an ‘incomprehensible language’.

In particular, the TASS agency today refers to Kazakhstan's Transport Minister Marat Karabayev, who said that ‘the Rostov flight manager informed the flight manager of the Aktau aerodrome that an oxygen cylinder had exploded in the passenger cabin, passengers were losing consciousness, and requested resuscitation on arrival’.

It seems that Azerbaijan's ‘strategic ally’ does not intend (or is afraid) to admit the crime committed by the Kadyrovites and believes that Baku will just swallow what happened.

The Russian media are also replicating statements by Kazakh officials that ‘hypotheses’ about an external impact on the aircraft are ‘speculations’.