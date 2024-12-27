Russian side keeps silent about shelling of AZAL aircraft in every possible way
Russian side keeps silent about shelling of AZAL aircraft in every possible way
The Russian side is doing everything to deny its involvement in AZAL aircraft shooting down in Chechnya. The Russian media constantly circulate reports about a collision with birds and the explosion of a cylinder on board before the plane went down.
In doing so, references are made to Kazakh officials and unnamed passengers who ‘complain’ that the waistcoats were ‘holey’ and the flight attendant spoke in an ‘incomprehensible language’.
In particular, the TASS agency today refers to Kazakhstan's Transport Minister Marat Karabayev, who said that ‘the Rostov flight manager informed the flight manager of the Aktau aerodrome that an oxygen cylinder had exploded in the passenger cabin, passengers were losing consciousness, and requested resuscitation on arrival’.
It seems that Azerbaijan's ‘strategic ally’ does not intend (or is afraid) to admit the crime committed by the Kadyrovites and believes that Baku will just swallow what happened.
The Russian media are also replicating statements by Kazakh officials that ‘hypotheses’ about an external impact on the aircraft are ‘speculations’.
Politics
-
- 27 December 2024, 21:28
Chechnya will observe a day of mourning on December 28 following the crash of an Embraer 190 aircraft traveling from Baku to Grozny. The decree, signed by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, was reported by the local news agency "Chechnya Today."
-
- 27 December 2024, 21:09
Volodımır Zelensky expressed his condolences due to crash of AZAL plane.
-
- 27 December 2024, 20:45
The White House said Thursday that President Joe Biden 'has been and will continue to be' apprised of the situation around Azerbaijani passenger plane crash in Kazakhstan, and is "kept up to date on what's going on," TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 27 December 2024, 17:19
Criminal charges have been filed against officials from the Ministry of Health for issuing fake certificates for plastic surgery, a joint statement from the General Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Health on December 27. Specifically, the officials were uncovered for accepting bribes and creating conditions for illegal medical activities.
Leave a review