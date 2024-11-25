The Parliament of Azerbaijan discusses the draft state budget for 2025 at a plenary session
The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan is holding a plenary session on Monday as part of its autumn session. The session focuses on discussing the draft law on the state budget for 2025 and proposed amendments to current legislation.
The meeting, marking the first reading of key financial and legislative proposals included in the 2025 budget package, is attended by Prime Minister Ali Asadov and government representatives.
The agenda for the session, scheduled from November 25 to 27, includes 12 key documents, notably:
- Draft law on the state budget for 2025;
- Draft law on the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2025;
- Draft law on the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2025;
- Draft law on the minimum subsistence level for 2025;
- Draft law on the need criterion threshold for 2025;
- Amendments to the Tax Code;
- Changes to the 2021 law on amendments to the Tax Code;
- Amendments to the "Law on Cashless Payments";
- Amendments to the laws on "Social Insurance," "Health Insurance," and "Unemployment Insurance";
- Amendments to the "Law on Customs Tariffs";
- Draft budget of the Milli Majlis for 2025;
- Draft budget of the Chamber of Accounts for 2025.
The session is expected to set the tone for economic and fiscal policies in the coming year. Legislative discussions will continue over the weekend, with further readings planned for subsequent sessions.
