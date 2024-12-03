Ibrahim Mustafayev, Leading Figure in Silk and Textile Industry, Dies at 86 After Traffic Accident in Baku

Ibrahim Mustafayev, a towering figure in Azerbaijan’s silk and textile industry, passed away on Tuesday morning after being struck by a car while crossing a street in the capital. He was 86.

Born on May 10, 1938, in Nuxa, now known as Shaki, Mustafayev’s life intertwined with the rise and evolution of Azerbaijan’s textile industry. His career spanned decades, during which he played pivotal roles in shaping the nation’s industrial landscape, particularly in silk production, a sector deeply rooted in Azerbaijan’s history and cultural heritage.

From 1977 to 1984, Mustafayev served as the Deputy Minister of Local Industry for the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic (SSR), where he contributed to modernizing and expanding industrial operations. His tenure was marked by efforts to increase efficiency in production and strengthen the economic footprint of local industries.

In 1984, he was appointed the General Director of the Shaki Silk Production Association, then named after V.I. Lenin. During his leadership, the organization became a flagship of Azerbaijan’s silk industry, blending tradition with innovation to elevate the sector’s global reputation. The Shaki Silk Factory became a symbol of Azerbaijani craftsmanship, producing high-quality silk that was exported to numerous countries.

Mustafayev’s influence extended beyond Shaki. From 1989 to 1994, he held senior positions in the Azerbaijan SSR Ministry of Light Industry, including serving as the head of a key department and as Deputy Chairman of the Board of the "Goods for the People" State Concern. In these roles, he worked to diversify the production of consumer goods and advocate for policies that bolstered the industry amid the economic and political upheavals of the late Soviet era and Azerbaijan’s transition to independence.

Throughout his career, Mustafayev was celebrated not only for his technical expertise but also for his dedication to preserving the rich heritage of Azerbaijani silk production. Colleagues and admirers recall his deep knowledge of the craft, his commitment to mentoring younger generations, and his vision for a sustainable textile industry that honored tradition while embracing innovation.

The tragic accident that claimed Mustafayev’s life has sent shockwaves through Azerbaijan’s industrial and cultural circles. His passing marks the end of an era for the nation’s silk and textile industry, leaving behind a legacy of resilience, ingenuity, and a commitment to excellence.