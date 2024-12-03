U.S. Announces 'Significant' Package As Biden Directs Pentagon To Deliver Aid For Ukraine 'Rapidly'

The United States said on Monday it would deliver $725 million military aid to Ukraine in the largest package since April, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the package "significant", saying that it provides "urgently needed weapons and equipment to our Ukrainian partners as they defend against Russia’s ongoing attacks."

"It includes Stinger missiles; Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) munitions; ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition; Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS); Non-persistent antipersonnel landmines; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; Tube-launched, Optically guided, Wire-tracked (TOW) missiles; small arms and ammunition; demolitions equipment and munitions; equipment to protect critical national infrastructure; and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation," Blinken noted in a statement.

The White House, in a separate statement, announced that President Biden "has directed the Department of Defense to deliver the material to Ukraine rapidly — to ensure that Ukraine has the equipment it needs to defend itself."

"Between now and mid-January, we will deliver hundreds of thousands of additional artillery rounds, thousands of additional rockets, and other critical capabilities to help Ukraine defend its freedom and independence," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

Biden has also authorized "a series of additional steps" to strengthen Ukraine’s position in this war, Sullivan noted, admitting for the first time the decision to "adjust permissions on Ukraine’s use of U.S.-provided long-range missiles."

"And to disrupt Russia’s war machine, the United States has implemented major sanctions against Russia’s financial sector, with more sanctions to follow," he added.

"The President is seeking to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position, and we will continue to execute upon this strategy in support of Ukraine and its fight for freedom," Sullivan concluded.