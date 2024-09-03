Weather on Wednesday

On September 4, no precipitation is expected in the capital. Wind is north-western. Air temperature at night +20+25, during the day will be +31+36. Humidity will be 70-75% at night and 40-45% during the day.

In the regions of the country no precipitation is expected. Fog and eastern wind are expected in the morning and evening in some places.

Daytime temperature in the lowland is +32+37. Temperature in the mountains in the afternoon is +20+25.