1 faizlik inflyasiya, azalan ÜDM, saat hesabı əməkhaqqı... – Natiq Cəfərli saat 16:00-da Çətin sualda
Rəsmi xəbərlərə görə, Azərbaycanda illik inflyasiya 1 %-dən aşağı enib. Bu ilin yanvar-aprel aylarında istehlak qiymətləri indeksi 2023-cü ilin eyni dövrü ilə müqayisədə 100,7 %, o cümlədən qida məhsulları, içkilər və tütün məmulatları üzrə 99,3 %, qeyri-qida məhsulları üzrə 101,3 %, əhaliyə göstərilmiş ödənişli xidmətlər üzrə 102,4 % təşkil edib. Dövlət Statistika Komitəsinn yaydığı məlumatda belə göstərilir.
2024-cü ilin ilk dörd ayında Azərbaycanda ÜDM 4,5% azalaraq 38,18 milyard manat (22,45 milyard dollar) təşkil edib. Bu, 2023-cü ilin analoji dövrü ilə müqayisədə əhəmiyyətli dərəcədə azalma deməkdir ki, bunun əsas səbəbi neft gəlirlərinin düşməsidir.
Ənənəvi olaraq üstünlük təşkil edən neft-qaz sektoru bu dövrdə 0,2% cüzi azalma yaşayıb. Bunun əksinə olaraq, qeyri-neft-qaz sektoru 8,7% artım nümayiş etdirib. Lakin bu müsbət göstəricini sənaye istehsalının nəzərəçarpacaq dərəcədə - 13,2% azalması pozub.
Əmək və Əhalinin Sosial Müdafiəsi Nazirliyinə bu il iyulun 1-dək aylıq minimum əməkhaqqının saatlıq minimum əməkhaqqı ilə əvəz edilməsi ilə bağlı təklifləri hazırlaması və aidiyyəti üzrə təqdim etməsi tapşırılıb.
İqtisadçı Natiq Cəfərli Kamran Mahmudovun təqdimatında yayımlanan “Çətin sual” verilişində bunlar haqda danışır.
Difficult question
-
In recent weeks, Armenia has witnessed a wave of protests sparked by the contentious demarcation and delimitation process on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. The Chairman of the European Party of Armenia, Tigran Khzmalyan, highlighted these issues during a segment of the program "A Difficult Question," attributing the unrest to widespread discontent with the current authorities.
-
- 13 May 2024, 23:10
On May 10-11, the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, convened in Almaty for critical talks aimed at advancing peace and interstate relations between their countries. This meeting marked a continuation of efforts to address long-standing issues stemming from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the broader goal of stabilizing relations in the region.
-
- 9 May 2024, 21:52
In a political revival that has captured the attention of Azerbaijan's opposition landscape, Isa Gambar has returned to lead the Musavat Party, a decade after stepping down due to term limits imposed by the party's charter. His uncontested election at the 11th congress of the Musavat Party on May 4 highlights both his enduring influence within the party and the challenges facing opposition groups in Azerbaijan.
-
- 8 May 2024, 21:38
In a notable shift in rhetoric, the Armenian government has signaled its readiness to embrace reconciliation and foster constructive dialogue with its regional neighbors, particularly Azerbaijan. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's recent statements, made during a press conference on May 7th, have ignited discussions on the prospects for peace in the South Caucasus region.
Leave a review