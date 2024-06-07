Prezident Avropaya getmirik dedi. Bəs Azərbaycan hara gedir? – Nəsimi Məmmədli saat 16:00-da Çətin sualda
İyunun 6-da dövlət başçısı İlham Əliyev Türkdilli Dövlətlərin Parlament Assambleyasının (TÜRKPA) nümayəndə heyəti ilə görüşdə deyib ki, Azərbaycan Avropa ailəsinə üzv olmaq istəmir:
“Biz Avropa deyilik, necə deyərlər, Avropa ailəsinə girmək də istəmirik, istəsəydik də, heç kim bizi oraya buraxmazdı. Ona görə biz burada yaşayırıq, heç kimin, necə deyərlər, sözü ilə oturub-durmuruq, heç kimə imkan vermirik ki, gəlsin buraya bizim işimizə müdaxilə etsin. Mənə dəymə, mən də sənə dəymərəm. Sən mənə dəyəcəksənsə, onda gözlə, sənin də başın ağrıyacaq”.
Prezident qeyd edib ki, İkinci Qarabağ müharibəsindən sonra Azərbaycanın bəzi Avropa ölkələri ilə münasibətləri pisləşib. Daha sonra Əliyev "Aİ-də böyük təzyiqə məruz qalan" və "sanksiyalara" məruz qalan Macarıstan hökumətini müdafiə edib. Onun sözlərinə görə, bu, ona görə baş verir ki, "Macarıstan ənənəvi dəyərləri müdafiə edir".
Siyasi şərhçi Nəsimi Məmmədli Kamran Mahmudovun təqdimatında yayımlanan “Çətin sual” verilişində bu barədə danışır.
