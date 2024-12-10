Azerbaijani Journalist Sevinj Vagifgizi Among 10 Anti-Corruption Champions Awarded By Blinken
The United States on Monday honored wrongfully detailed Azerbaijani journalist Sevinj Vagifgizi among 10 Global Anti-Corruption Champions who, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken it it, "have led or advocated for reforms and investigations that are bringing a more just and transparent world for their fellow citizens," TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"Azerbaijani journalist Sevinj Vagifgizi has devoted more than a decade in exposing government abuses. She’s also the one awardee who is not with us this afternoon," Blinken said at a ceremony in the State Department
Vagifgizi, the editor in chief of Abzas Media, a well-known investigative journalist who has exposed high-level corruption, was arrested in Baku last Nov as flew home from an overseas country amid a crackdown on Azerbaijan’s independent media.
"Now, more than a year later, she remains in detention," Blinken said.
He went on to add, "Prior to her arrest, Sevinj wrote, and I quote: “I don’t feel fear anymore. I know what they can do…it does not stop me. It's more important to be useful [for] people…people need us.”
The State Department launched the Anti-Corruption Champions Award in 2021 to recognize individuals who have taken remarkable steps to counter corruption, and to demonstrate U.S. solidarity with these heroic partners. This year’s honorees include journalists, rights activists, judges and even government officials who have converted political openings into meaningful institutional change.
"We commend all those who fight for accountability, the rule of law, transparency, and press freedom," Blinken said.
The other honorees are Jorge Mora Cortes of Colombia, Matrika Dahal of Nepal, Altin Dumani of Albania, Srbuhi Galyan of Armenia, Carl Irani of Lebanon, Marr Nyang of The Gambia, Javier Enrique Caraballo Salazar of Panama, Didar Smagulov of Kazakhstan and Jimmy Spire Ssentongo of Uganda.
"Each of our awardees has made hard choices in order to be useful to their fellow citizens and to citizens everywhere. We are all better for their efforts, for your efforts," Blinken concluded.
Following Blinken's speech, Shelby Smith-Wilson, principal deputy assistant secretary of state, named Sevinj Vagifgizi as an Anti-Corruption Champion in absentia for her dedication to exposing high-level corruption in Azerbaijan.
