Daughter of Azerbaijani Opposition Member Awarded Magnitsky Prize

Zhala Bayramova, the daughter of Azerbaijani politician and scholar Gubad Ibadoglu, has been awarded the 2024 Magnitsky Prize in the category of "Outstanding Young Human Rights Activist." She was honored with this award in recognition of her extraordinary efforts to draw attention to the case of her father, Dr. Gubad Ibadoglu, and her campaign for his release, according to a statement from the global campaign "Magnitsky Justice."

In the category "Courage Under Fire," the laureate was Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

It is worth noting that the renowned economist Ibadoglu was accused of counterfeiting currency and arrested on July 23 of last year. After numerous appeals from local and international organizations, on April 22 of this year, his detention was replaced with house arrest. Gubad Ibadoglu denies the charges against him and asserts that his arrest was politically motivated.