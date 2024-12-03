Rufat Safarov suspected of "fraud" and "hooliganism" (updated)

Human rights activist Rufat Safarov has been detained as a suspect under Article 178.3.2 (fraud committed with causing major damage) and 221.1 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, his lawyer Bahruz Bayramov told Turan.

He noted that Safarov does not admit his guilt and believes that the criminal case against him was initiated due to his human rights activities and the award of the US State Department for his efforts in protecting human rights.

Under these articles, Safarov faces up to 10 years in prison.

***

2024-12-03 21:52

Rufat Safarov is being interrogated at the Binagadi police station (updated)

Human rights activist Rufat Safarov is being held at the Binagadi district police department. He linked his detention to the US State Department award for his human rights activities.

Lawyer Elchin Sadygov told journalists about this.

According to him, Safarov said that he was planning to visit the US in the coming days and the award was to be presented personally by the US Secretary of State.

Safarov told the lawyer that the authorities, having learned about this, fabricated a case against him.

Safarov also spoke about the circumstances of his detention.

"Rufat said that when he was parking his car in the garage, he was attacked by a stranger. He will now act as a witness in the case. This man, named Natig Imamguliyev, stated in his complaint that he allegedly paid Rufat Safarov's father 58 thousand manat for the purchase of half of the land plot. Later, he allegedly paid Rufat Safarov money for the purchase of the second half of the plot. Rufat said that he did not know this person and had never seen him. Currently, the interrogation is ongoing," Sadygov said after leaving the Binagadi police department.

According to the lawyer, another lawyer, Bakhruz Bayramov, is currently with Safarov.

Sadygov believes that the interrogation is formal and that a criminal case will most likely be opened against the human rights activist.

Safarov's mother, Takhira Takhirgyzy, believes that her son was detained for his human rights activities.

"The talk about buying and selling a plot of land is all slander. Rufat does not have any plot of land. Rufat is not a thief, not a bribe taker. He is a human rights activist and this is the reason for the detention.



* * *

2024-12-03 18:08

Safarov detained on the complaint of the broker? (updated)

he Ministry of Internal Affairs responded to Turan's request for the reasons for the detention of human rights activist Rufat Safarov.

In response, the press service said that “a conflict arose between Rufat Safarov and one person over the purchase and sale of land. An investigation is underway.”

* * *

Human Rights Defender Rufat Safarov Detained

On the evening of December 3, human rights defender Rufat Safarov was detained by individuals in civilian clothes. According to his father, Rufat was arrested while returning home. The reasons for his detention, as well as his current whereabouts, remain unknown.

Rufat Safarov was set to receive an international award for his human rights work and was scheduled to travel to the United States on December 6 to receive the prize. he Ministry of Internal Affairs has not yet responded to a request from Turan regarding the reasons for his detention.