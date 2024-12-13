Political Significance of Tomorrow’s Event on Sharifzade Street

In a move imbued with both spiritual and geopolitical undertones, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See, will arrive in Baku tomorrow for a highly anticipated visit. His return to the Azerbaijani capital marks his first visit since 2018, when he held meetings with then-Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, President Ilham Aliyev, and Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva. This visit, however, is more than a diplomatic call—it carries a deeper resonance in the evolving dynamics of Azerbaijan’s relations with the Vatican.

The highlight of Archbishop Gallagher’s trip will be a ceremonial blessing of land for the construction of a second Catholic church in Baku, a project that has already drawn considerable attention. The cornerstone of the new church will be laid on Sharifzade Street, far from the city’s historic Catholic hubs. The following day, Gallagher will lead a solemn mass at the existing Church of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The new church project raises questions. Azerbaijan’s Catholic community numbers a mere 2,000 people—an almost invisible fraction of the overwhelmingly Muslim population. The existing Catholic Church in Baku, built in 2007 and located in the city center, comfortably accommodates the community’s needs. Why, then, build another Catholic place of worship in a relatively peripheral location?

The historical context offers part of the answer. Before World War II, Azerbaijan’s Catholic community thrived, bolstered by significant German and Polish populations. Architectural landmarks, including the neo-Gothic Church of the Immaculate Conception built in 1899 by Adolf Eichler, bear testament to their cultural contributions. However, the Soviet era brought abrupt deportations and the erasure of Catholic life. Today, the new church appears as an anachronism—a tribute to a bygone era or a bridge to something more strategic.

The Vatican has long acknowledged Azerbaijan’s role in supporting global Catholic heritage. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has funded the restoration of significant religious monuments, including the catacombs in Vatican City. This partnership underscores a mutually beneficial relationship: Azerbaijan secures goodwill and visibility in European cultural spheres, while the Vatican gains a vital source of financial and logistical support.

However, the Vatican’s response to Azerbaijan’s overtures has been cautious. While the Holy See appreciates Baku’s contributions, it has refrained from aligning with Azerbaijan on contentious geopolitical matters. Relations between Azerbaijan and Western Europe have grown strained in recent years due to crackdowns on civil society, and the Vatican has avoided taking sides, prioritizing neutrality in its approach.

The decision to construct a second church may well be an attempt to deepen this complex relationship. Azerbaijan’s leadership might hope for the Vatican to play a soft-power role, potentially influencing European perceptions of the country. So far, the Holy See has limited its engagement to cultural initiatives, such as granting Azerbaijani scholars access to its rich archives—a gesture of goodwill, but far from political advocacy.

As Gallagher prepares to bless the new site on Sharifzade Street, the ceremony will likely serve as a platform for both religious and diplomatic signaling. It is not just a symbol of Azerbaijan’s multi-confessional tolerance but also a subtle reminder of its aspirations for deeper ties with the West—both through the Vatican and beyond.

What remains to be seen is whether this project will pave the way for the Vatican to engage more actively with Azerbaijan’s political and cultural objectives. For now, the Sharifzade church is a gesture that embodies faith in more ways than one: faith in religion and in diplomacy’s enduring potential.