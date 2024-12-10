Russia 'Already Complicit' In Assad’s Crimes, U.S. Says
The United States said Monday it believes Russia had 'a lot to answer' to the Syrian people, as the toppled dictator Bashar Al-Assad fled Moscow after 13 years of civil war and more than 50 years of his family's rule, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"You have seen Russia prop up a brutal regime that has murdered hundreds of thousands of innocent Syrian civilians, that has gassed its own people. You have seen the Russian Government launch strikes targeting civilians inside Syria. And now, most recently, you see Russia giving safe haven to the brutal tyrant responsible for those attacks," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing.
The spokesperson went on to add that the russians "certainly have a lot to answer for with individuals across Syria about their history of supporting Assad and their own pattern of behavior inside Russia, and it would not surprise me at all if people in Syria are asking those questions when it comes to the Russian facilities that remain inside Syria."
Asked by TURAN whether Russia would be considered as complicit in Al-Assad's war crimes if it refused to hand over the dictator to the international justice system, Miller said: "I think Russia is already complicit in Assad’s crimes against the Syrian people. I don’t think you need any more – any further actions by Russia to prove their complicity."
Human rights activist Rufat Safarov highly appreciated being honoured by the US State Department with an award for his contribution to the human rights protection.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has firmly rejected Azerbaijan's demands to amend Armenia’s constitution to renounce territorial claims as a prerequisite for a peace agreement between the two nations. Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia’s constitution contains no territorial claims against Azerbaijan, underscoring that constitutional amendments under Baku’s pressure are not being considered.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Tuesday urged the Azerbaijan government to release human rights champion Rufat Safarov 'immediately' – as well as all the other journalists, rights defenders, political opponents, and others that are unjustly detained, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Azerbaijan is closely monitoring developments in Syria and, in this context, is conducting consultations with its brotherly partner, Turkey. This was stated in a press release issued by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on the evening of December 10 regarding the latest situation in Syria.
