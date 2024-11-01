Statement: Coordinated Fake Accounts Aim to Undermine COP29

The Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats Commission of the Azerbaijani Parliament, along with the Media Development Agency, issued a joint statement claiming a coordinated campaign against the upcoming COP29 climate conference in the country. According to the statement, this campaign is being conducted through fake accounts on the social media platform "X."

The statement highlights that numerous profiles opposing COP29 have been exposed as bots, using identical responses with the hashtag #COP29 across the platform. These automated posts, distributed simultaneously through bot networks, are aimed at distorting content and influencing public opinion, the commission said.

The authors of the statement assert that this disinformation effort seeks to create an image of widespread dissatisfaction with Azerbaijan's role as the host country. “The main goal of this activity, based on false information, is to create the illusion of mass discontent with Azerbaijan hosting COP29,” the statement reads.

The statement also urges citizens and the international community to ignore misleading content and rely on official sources of information.

The Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats Commission and the Media Development Agency called on the platform "X" to investigate the coordinated campaign, which they claim is based on false statements, in order to protect the integrity of information in the lead-up to the climate summit.