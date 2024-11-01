Statement: Coordinated Fake Accounts Aim to Undermine COP29
Statement: Coordinated Fake Accounts Aim to Undermine COP29
The Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats Commission of the Azerbaijani Parliament, along with the Media Development Agency, issued a joint statement claiming a coordinated campaign against the upcoming COP29 climate conference in the country. According to the statement, this campaign is being conducted through fake accounts on the social media platform "X."
The statement highlights that numerous profiles opposing COP29 have been exposed as bots, using identical responses with the hashtag #COP29 across the platform. These automated posts, distributed simultaneously through bot networks, are aimed at distorting content and influencing public opinion, the commission said.
The authors of the statement assert that this disinformation effort seeks to create an image of widespread dissatisfaction with Azerbaijan's role as the host country. “The main goal of this activity, based on false information, is to create the illusion of mass discontent with Azerbaijan hosting COP29,” the statement reads.
The statement also urges citizens and the international community to ignore misleading content and rely on official sources of information.
The Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats Commission and the Media Development Agency called on the platform "X" to investigate the coordinated campaign, which they claim is based on false statements, in order to protect the integrity of information in the lead-up to the climate summit.
-
-
- Politics
- 1 November 2024 19:49
Politics
-
- 1 November 2024, 19:49
On 1 November, the tenth meeting of the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security of the two countries was held on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Ministers Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev. This is stated in the report of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on Friday evening.
-
- 1 November 2024, 17:22
By the order of the head of state on November 1, Orkhan Huseynzade has been appointed as the head of the Agdash District of Azerbaijan.
-
- 1 November 2024, 17:21
Nijat Ibrahim, a public activist currently detained in a pretrial facility, is suffering from health problems. “Doctors have stated that Nijat's heath is not good, and there are life-threatening risks. The cut on his throat poses a danger to his life,” his wife, Parvin Ibrahim, reported to Turan on November 1.
-
- 1 November 2024, 15:18
On November 1, President Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of Spain to Azerbaijan, Cristina Latorre Sancho. During their conversation, Aliyev expressed condolences regarding the significant loss of life and destruction caused by severe flooding in the Valencia region, noting that he had sent a letter to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
Leave a review