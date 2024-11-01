Meeting of Commissions on Border Delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Meeting of Commissions on Border Delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan

On 1 November, the tenth meeting of the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security of the two countries was held on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Ministers Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev. This is stated in the report of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on Friday evening.

During the meeting, the sides stated that their activities will come into force from 1 November 2024.

The sides exchanged views on the issue of prioritisation of sections of the border line for further delimitation.

After the meeting of the Commissions, Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev discussed issues of transport communications, it was reported, reads the press release of Armenian government.



