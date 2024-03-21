The court arrested PFPA activist for 4 months on drug charges
On March 19, the Goygol District Court, chaired by Judge Eyub Kerimov, arrested the head of the Dashkesan district branch of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, Sahib Mammadzade, for 4 months. A criminal case has been initiated against him under Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code (Illegal manufacture, production, acquisition, storage or sale of drugs on a large scale). Lawyer Zabil Kahramanov told Turan about this.
According to him, Sahib Mammadzade denied the accusation in court. The lawyer said that he would file an appeal against the decision of the Goygol District Court on preliminary arrest.
According to Kahramanov, Maharramli was transferred to pre-trial detention center No. 2 in Ganja city.
Politics
-
- 21 March 2024, 22:28
Journalists held in Baku pre-trial detention center No. 1 complain about their conditions of detention. The editor-in-chief of Abzas Media, Sevinj Vagifgizi (Abbasova), spoke about this on March 19 in the Baku Court of Appeal.
-
- 21 March 2024, 17:18
Niyamedin Akhmedov, a convicted member of the Popular Front Party (APFP), began a hunger strike in colony number 12.
-
- 20 March 2024, 15:35
Lawyer Shahla Humbatova, who visited the Kurdahany detention centre, reported the deterioration of health of political prisoners held in the detention centre.
-
- 20 March 2024, 12:33
The U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Tuesday issued a statement congratulating those who celebrate Nowruz calling the occasion "a time for reflection, renewal and rebirth," TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Leave a review