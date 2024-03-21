    • flag_AZ
Last update

(6 hours ago)
The court arrested PFPA activist for 4 months on drug charges
On March 19, the Goygol District Court, chaired by Judge Eyub Kerimov, arrested the head of the Dashkesan district branch of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, Sahib Mammadzade, for 4 months. A criminal case has been initiated against him under Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code (Illegal manufacture, production, acquisition, storage or sale of drugs on a large scale). Lawyer Zabil Kahramanov told Turan about this.

According to him, Sahib Mammadzade denied the accusation in court. The lawyer said that he would file an appeal against the decision of the Goygol District Court on preliminary arrest.

According to Kahramanov, Maharramli was transferred to pre-trial detention center No. 2 in Ganja city.

