The EU will discuss the situation in Georgia only in mid-December

The 27 member states of the European Union will discuss the situation in Georgia, including the possibility of revoking the visa-free regime with this country, at the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council meeting on December 16, the EU Ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Herczynski, said on Friday.

Speaking to journalists, Herczynski noted that the discussions will also address potential personal sanctions. “The issue of Georgia has been discussed several times recently. All options are on the table, including the possibility of revoking the visa-free regime with Georgia,” he said. “However, such decisions will be made collectively by the 27 EU member states.”

The statements come amid escalating tensions in Tbilisi, where protests erupted following the Georgian government's announcement to suspend negotiations with the European Union until 2028. Critics claim that this decision contradicts the country’s strategic interests and undermines its longstanding aspirations for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Protests and investigations after rally dispersals

Georgia's Special Investigative Service has launched an investigation into alleged abuse of power by law enforcement during protests outside the Georgian Parliament on November 28-29. The investigation, initiated under Article 333 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, focuses on reports of violence against protesters and media representatives.

“Based on reports and media materials, we have initiated an investigation into acts of abuse of power involving violence. The Special Investigative Service is actively conducting all necessary activities,” the agency stated.

The protests, organized by opposition groups and civil society organizations, highlighted growing discontent with the government’s stance on EU membership. Tensions escalated when riot police used force to disperse demonstrators late on November 29, drawing widespread criticism from opposition leaders and activists.

Diplomatic pushback against delaying EU talks

More than 100 employees of Georgia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed a statement opposing the government’s decision to postpone EU accession talks. They argue that the move undermines the country’s strategic interests and its historic commitment to European integration.

“Unilateral decisions to delay negotiations until 2028 contradict the will of the Georgian people and squander a historic opportunity for EU enlargement,” the statement said. “Without the support of Western partners, Georgia risks finding itself isolated amid growing international security threats.”

However, the statement does not condemn the violent dispersal of protests on the night of November 29.

Will protests in Tbilisi continue?

The streets of Tbilisi remained eerily quiet on Friday morning, a stark contrast to the usual hustle and bustle of the capital. Opposition leader Nika Melia of the Coalition for Change remarked on social media: “It feels like the city has come to a standstill—no one is going to work, children aren’t being taken to school.”

A new protest is planned for Friday evening on Rustaveli Avenue, announced Giorgi Vashadze of "Unity—National Movement." “We will not back down. Georgia’s future is with Europe,” Vashadze wrote on social media.