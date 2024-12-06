US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State meets with relatives of arrested activists and journalists
Together with Ambassador Libby, U.S. Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary Joshua Huck met with family members of detained human rights defender Rufat Safarov, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist and economist Farid Mehralizada, and Abzas Media editor-in-chief Sevinj Vagifgizi.
The U.S. continues to call on Azerbaijan to adhere to its international human rights commitments, immediately release those unjustly detained, and end the repression of civil society, including human rights defenders and journalists, reads a press release of the US Embassy to Azerbaijan.
- 7 December 2024, 11:39
"I was deeply concerned to learn of the arrest of journalists working with Meydan TV. A free and independent press is a vital component of any democracy. Journalists must be able to report on issues without the fear of arrest, intimidation, or violence." This statement was posted by the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.
- 7 December 2024, 10:59
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has condemned the arrest of six journalists and media workers in Azerbaijan, including five staff members of Meydan TV and one freelance journalist. "At around noon, independent journalist Ramin Jebrailzadeh (also known as Ramin Deko) was detained at Baku airport upon his arrival from neighboring Georgia, where he had been covering pro-European protests. At the same time, law enforcement officers in different parts of the city detained Natig Javadhli, Khayala Agaeva, Aytac Tapdyg, Aynur Elgunesh, and Aysel Umudova, who work with the Germany-based independent media outlet Meydan TV," the CPJ statement reads.
- 7 December 2024, 10:42
Georgian special forces dispersed anti-government demonstrators on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi on Friday night, which was the first such crackdown in three days of protests. Authorities used water cannons and tear gas to clear protesters from the area near the Georgian Parliament. Several demonstrators were detained.
- 7 December 2024, 10:28
The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the European Council, His Excellency Mr. António Costa, on the occasion of his assuming office. "Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union has a broad agenda and covers energy, including green energy, transport, trade, and other areas. Azerbaijan's important role in ensuring Europe's energy security is undeniable," the message reads.
