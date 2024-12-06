US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State meets with relatives of arrested activists and journalists

Together with Ambassador Libby, U.S. Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary Joshua Huck met with family members of detained human rights defender Rufat Safarov, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist and economist Farid Mehralizada, and Abzas Media editor-in-chief Sevinj Vagifgizi.

The U.S. continues to call on Azerbaijan to adhere to its international human rights commitments, immediately release those unjustly detained, and end the repression of civil society, including human rights defenders and journalists, reads a press release of the US Embassy to Azerbaijan.