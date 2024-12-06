Police detained journalists of Meydan TV

In the evening of December 6, journalists of Meydan TV online edition - Aynur Elgunesh, Aitaj Tapdyg, Natik Javadli, Ramin Jabrailzade (Deco), Hayala Agayeva - were detained in Baku. They were taken to the Baku City Police Department, people close to the journalists said.

The Interior Ministry's press service told Turan that Ramin Jabrailzade was detained by the police "on the basis of information received in connection with the illegal import of foreign currency into the country".

The Interior Ministry noted that several people were detained as part of the investigation.

Meydan TV is headquartered in Berlin. The authorities have repeatedly stated that this Internet channel operates illegally in Azerbaijan.