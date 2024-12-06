Council of Europe Again Calls on Azerbaijan to Implement ECHR Rulings
Council of Europe Again Calls on Azerbaijan to Implement ECHR Rulings
From December 3 to 5, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe met in Strasbourg to discuss the implementation of judgments from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) by Council of Europe member states. As a result of the discussions, 42 decisions were made concerning 19 countries, according to the press service of the Council of Europe. Several of these decisions were related to Azerbaijan.
Specifically, the cases included the "Anar Mammadli Group," which encompasses 5 ECHR rulings concerning complaints from Anar Mammadli, Intigam Aliyev, Ibrahimov and Mammadov, Khadija Ismayilova (2 cases), and Arif and Leyla Yunus.
The ECtHR ruled that the applicants' imprisonment was unlawful (violation of Article 18 of the Convention) due to their political and public activities and criticism of the government.
The Committee of Ministers once again noted that the Azerbaijani authorities have not fully implemented these decisions, including failing to annul the sentences of the individuals involved and remove their criminal records. The Committee of Ministers will return to this issue at the next meeting.
The Committee also made decisions regarding the case of the "Neymat Aliyev Group," which involves violations of rights in the context of the 2005 and 2010 parliamentary elections. Another outstanding decision is the case "Sargsyan v. Azerbaijan," concerning a refugee from the Goranboy region who was forced to leave his property in the village of Gülistan in 1992.
The Committee of Ministers also pointed to non-implementation by Armenia of the ECHR ruling in the case "Chiragov Group v. Armenia," which involved complaints from six former internally displaced persons from the Lachin region.
Another decision concerned the case "Makuchyan and Minasyan v. Azerbaijan," related to the murder and attempted murder of Armenian officers during a NATO event in Budapest in 2004. The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has instructed governments to take measures to implement the ECHR decisions and to report back on their progress.
Politics
-
- 7 December 2024, 11:39
"I was deeply concerned to learn of the arrest of journalists working with Meydan TV. A free and independent press is a vital component of any democracy. Journalists must be able to report on issues without the fear of arrest, intimidation, or violence." This statement was posted by the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.
-
- 7 December 2024, 10:59
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has condemned the arrest of six journalists and media workers in Azerbaijan, including five staff members of Meydan TV and one freelance journalist. "At around noon, independent journalist Ramin Jebrailzadeh (also known as Ramin Deko) was detained at Baku airport upon his arrival from neighboring Georgia, where he had been covering pro-European protests. At the same time, law enforcement officers in different parts of the city detained Natig Javadhli, Khayala Agaeva, Aytac Tapdyg, Aynur Elgunesh, and Aysel Umudova, who work with the Germany-based independent media outlet Meydan TV," the CPJ statement reads.
-
- 7 December 2024, 10:42
Georgian special forces dispersed anti-government demonstrators on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi on Friday night, which was the first such crackdown in three days of protests. Authorities used water cannons and tear gas to clear protesters from the area near the Georgian Parliament. Several demonstrators were detained.
-
- 7 December 2024, 10:28
The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the European Council, His Excellency Mr. António Costa, on the occasion of his assuming office. "Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union has a broad agenda and covers energy, including green energy, transport, trade, and other areas. Azerbaijan's important role in ensuring Europe's energy security is undeniable," the message reads.
Leave a review