Red Cross Visits Armenian Separatists

In December, staff from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited Armenians detained in Azerbaijan. According to an ICRC statement, the detainees were provided with the opportunity to communicate with their families.

The specific individuals who were visited were not disclosed. However, it is believed to refer to the leaders of the separatist forces from Nagorno-Karabakh who were arrested during the Azerbaijani military operation in September 2023. They have been charged with committing serious crimes against the Azerbaijani state.