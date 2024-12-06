US Embassy on the Goals of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State's Visit

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joshua Hack and Senior Adviser on Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono visited Baku today to hold high-level meetings with their colleagues and consult with Ambassador Libby and his team members.

In their discussions with Azerbaijani officials, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Haq and Senior Advisor Bono discussed the next steps to achieve lasting and dignified peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, strengthening bilateral relations, and cooperation on climate issues after the success of COP29ç the message of the US Embassy reads.