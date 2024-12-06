ResPlatforma Affirms Its Opposition Identity and Commitment to Republican Values

The Platform of the Third Republic (ResPlatforma) marked the first anniversary of its founding by reaffirming its commitment to republican values.

In its statement, ResPlatforma emphasized that it emerged on the political stage of Azerbaijan with the goal of liberating the country from the ideology of radical statism (the absolute role of the state in society and the promotion of subordination of individual interests to the state) and building a state based on the principles of democratic decentralization, republican values, secularism, and addressing the real and decisive issues facing the country.

The organization's announcement on December 7, 2023, coincided with the 105th anniversary of the founding of Azerbaijani parliamentarism, marking the beginning of the Azerbaijan People's Republic Parliament (1918-1920).

The post-Karabakh agenda is shaped by the fact that, after restoring the country's territorial integrity, the primary focus of politics in Azerbaijan should be directed at dismantling the inefficient system of excessive centralization of power.

To achieve this goal, ResPlatforma has called on progressive citizens to actively engage in political participation. Since its inception, ResPlatforma has proposed conceptual documents addressing the country's problems and has actively participated in public discussions.

From the very beginning, ResPlatforma faced repression. In late December 2023, board member Araz Aliyev was arrested administratively for 25 days. In March of this year, the movement's spokesperson Akif Gurbanov and board member Ruslan Izzyatli were arrested on trumped-up criminal charges, and other members of the organization were subjected to interrogations.

On the first anniversary of its founding, ResPlatforma reaffirms its commitment to its principles and values, maintains its opposition stance towards the Aliyev government, and will continue its activities.

About ResPlatforma: ResPlatforma is a political movement founded on December 7, 2023, by politicians united around the ideas of decentralizing democracy, the rule of law, and promoting civil participation.