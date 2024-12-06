ResPlatforma Affirms Its Opposition Identity and Commitment to Republican Values
The Platform of the Third Republic (ResPlatforma) marked the first anniversary of its founding by reaffirming its commitment to republican values.
In its statement, ResPlatforma emphasized that it emerged on the political stage of Azerbaijan with the goal of liberating the country from the ideology of radical statism (the absolute role of the state in society and the promotion of subordination of individual interests to the state) and building a state based on the principles of democratic decentralization, republican values, secularism, and addressing the real and decisive issues facing the country.
The organization's announcement on December 7, 2023, coincided with the 105th anniversary of the founding of Azerbaijani parliamentarism, marking the beginning of the Azerbaijan People's Republic Parliament (1918-1920).
The post-Karabakh agenda is shaped by the fact that, after restoring the country's territorial integrity, the primary focus of politics in Azerbaijan should be directed at dismantling the inefficient system of excessive centralization of power.
To achieve this goal, ResPlatforma has called on progressive citizens to actively engage in political participation. Since its inception, ResPlatforma has proposed conceptual documents addressing the country's problems and has actively participated in public discussions.
From the very beginning, ResPlatforma faced repression. In late December 2023, board member Araz Aliyev was arrested administratively for 25 days. In March of this year, the movement's spokesperson Akif Gurbanov and board member Ruslan Izzyatli were arrested on trumped-up criminal charges, and other members of the organization were subjected to interrogations.
On the first anniversary of its founding, ResPlatforma reaffirms its commitment to its principles and values, maintains its opposition stance towards the Aliyev government, and will continue its activities.
About ResPlatforma: ResPlatforma is a political movement founded on December 7, 2023, by politicians united around the ideas of decentralizing democracy, the rule of law, and promoting civil participation.
"I was deeply concerned to learn of the arrest of journalists working with Meydan TV. A free and independent press is a vital component of any democracy. Journalists must be able to report on issues without the fear of arrest, intimidation, or violence." This statement was posted by the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has condemned the arrest of six journalists and media workers in Azerbaijan, including five staff members of Meydan TV and one freelance journalist. "At around noon, independent journalist Ramin Jebrailzadeh (also known as Ramin Deko) was detained at Baku airport upon his arrival from neighboring Georgia, where he had been covering pro-European protests. At the same time, law enforcement officers in different parts of the city detained Natig Javadhli, Khayala Agaeva, Aytac Tapdyg, Aynur Elgunesh, and Aysel Umudova, who work with the Germany-based independent media outlet Meydan TV," the CPJ statement reads.
Georgian special forces dispersed anti-government demonstrators on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi on Friday night, which was the first such crackdown in three days of protests. Authorities used water cannons and tear gas to clear protesters from the area near the Georgian Parliament. Several demonstrators were detained.
The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the European Council, His Excellency Mr. António Costa, on the occasion of his assuming office. "Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union has a broad agenda and covers energy, including green energy, transport, trade, and other areas. Azerbaijan's important role in ensuring Europe's energy security is undeniable," the message reads.
