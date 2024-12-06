Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Amends List of Technical Tools for Covert Information Gathering
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Amends List of Technical Tools for Covert Information Gathering
The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has approved amendments to the list of technical tools used for covert information gathering in operational and investigative activities, originally established by a decision dated August 15, 2000.
The decree, signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov on December 5, introduces significant changes to the document titled “List of Technical Tools for Covert Information Gathering,” reflecting updates necessitated by advancements in technology and operational needs.
Key amendments include new technical tools under sections 17 to 24, encompassing advanced recording devices, multifunctional tools for detecting concealed equipment, acoustic and video data processing devices, and radio communication tools operating outside standard frequency ranges.
The newly added sections outline the inclusion of tools like multichannel recorders for psychophysical reactions, concealed radiolocation equipment, and software for multi-line telephone call recording. These updates aim to enhance capabilities in information gathering and operational oversight.
The decision cites the eighth paragraph of Article 119 of the Azerbaijani Constitution as its legal basis, underscoring the government’s commitment to aligning operational practices with constitutional requirements.
The amendments are part of ongoing efforts to modernize Azerbaijan’s security and investigative infrastructure while ensuring compliance with national and international standards.
Politics
-
- 7 December 2024, 11:39
"I was deeply concerned to learn of the arrest of journalists working with Meydan TV. A free and independent press is a vital component of any democracy. Journalists must be able to report on issues without the fear of arrest, intimidation, or violence." This statement was posted by the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.
-
- 7 December 2024, 10:59
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has condemned the arrest of six journalists and media workers in Azerbaijan, including five staff members of Meydan TV and one freelance journalist. "At around noon, independent journalist Ramin Jebrailzadeh (also known as Ramin Deko) was detained at Baku airport upon his arrival from neighboring Georgia, where he had been covering pro-European protests. At the same time, law enforcement officers in different parts of the city detained Natig Javadhli, Khayala Agaeva, Aytac Tapdyg, Aynur Elgunesh, and Aysel Umudova, who work with the Germany-based independent media outlet Meydan TV," the CPJ statement reads.
-
- 7 December 2024, 10:42
Georgian special forces dispersed anti-government demonstrators on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi on Friday night, which was the first such crackdown in three days of protests. Authorities used water cannons and tear gas to clear protesters from the area near the Georgian Parliament. Several demonstrators were detained.
-
- 7 December 2024, 10:28
The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the European Council, His Excellency Mr. António Costa, on the occasion of his assuming office. "Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union has a broad agenda and covers energy, including green energy, transport, trade, and other areas. Azerbaijan's important role in ensuring Europe's energy security is undeniable," the message reads.
Leave a review