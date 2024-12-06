Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Amends List of Technical Tools for Covert Information Gathering

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has approved amendments to the list of technical tools used for covert information gathering in operational and investigative activities, originally established by a decision dated August 15, 2000.

The decree, signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov on December 5, introduces significant changes to the document titled “List of Technical Tools for Covert Information Gathering,” reflecting updates necessitated by advancements in technology and operational needs.

Key amendments include new technical tools under sections 17 to 24, encompassing advanced recording devices, multifunctional tools for detecting concealed equipment, acoustic and video data processing devices, and radio communication tools operating outside standard frequency ranges.

The newly added sections outline the inclusion of tools like multichannel recorders for psychophysical reactions, concealed radiolocation equipment, and software for multi-line telephone call recording. These updates aim to enhance capabilities in information gathering and operational oversight.

The decision cites the eighth paragraph of Article 119 of the Azerbaijani Constitution as its legal basis, underscoring the government’s commitment to aligning operational practices with constitutional requirements.

The amendments are part of ongoing efforts to modernize Azerbaijan’s security and investigative infrastructure while ensuring compliance with national and international standards.