Jahangir Gadzhiev
Former Head of International Bank Complains About Poor Medical Care in Prison
The former head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), Jahangir Gadzhiev, who is serving his sentence at Colony No. 13 is not receiving effective medical treatment despite his poor health, his lawyer, Fahraddin Mehdiyev, told Turan. According to Mehdiyev, Hajiyev suffers from an aortic aneurysm, hypoxia (insufficient oxygen supply to the brain), and his left arm has gone numb.
Despite these conditions, Hajiyev has not been transferred to either the penitentiary service hospital or even the colony's medical unit, the lawyer noted. Moreover, Hajiyev is not being provided with the results of medical tests that are conducted at the colony, Mehdiyev continued. The former banker is also being denied medical examination and treatment at his own expense.
"We have once again appealed to the main medical department of the Ministry of Justice, but 15 days have passed and there is still no response," said the lawyer.
Jahangir Hajiyev, the former chairman of the board of OJSC IBA, was arrested in December 2015. In October 2016, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Later, his sentence was extended by another 1.5 years.
Hajiyev is accused of embezzling and misappropriating up to 4 billion manats. However, his lawyers have stated that these accusations are not supported by credible evidence.
6 December 2024 15:27
