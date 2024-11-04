US Embassy announces community college programme for 2025-2026

The US Embassy has announced a one-year programme for Azerbaijani youth to study at an American college in four areas: ‘digital media’, “agriculture”, “information technology and cyber security”, and “business and entrepreneurship” without awarding an academic degree. The programme is fully funded by the US State Department, the US Embassy said in a statement.

Four Azerbaijani students will be selected to participate in the one-year programme (July 2025-June 2026). Pre-programme training will take place in June 2025. The students will study at a US college with other US and international students.

This is a non-academic programme. After its completion, the students will return to Azerbaijan. The US Department of State will pay tuition and provide financial assistance during the programme in the US. Students are not allowed to work in the U.S. during the programme nor are they allowed to participate in other educational courses.

Those wishing to participate in the programme must submit an application, a high school diploma, a letter of motivation, copies of an ID or passport, and an English language proficiency test.

For more information, please contact SeyidovaG@state.gov.