Forecasters predict spring weather for Sunday

On Sunday, 11 February, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and Apsheron peninsula, mostly without precipitation.

At night and in the morning, fog is expected in some places, moderate south-west wind will change to north-west wind in the evening. Air temperature will be +5 +9° at night and +15 +20° in the afternoon, the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan reports.

Weather in the regions of Azerbaijan is expected predominantly without precipitation. At night and in the morning, fog is expected in some places, moderate western wind will blow.

Air temperature will be +5 +10° at night, +18 +23° in the daytime.

In the mountains it is expected from -2° to +3° at night, +8 +13° in the daytime.--