Solar Panels Installed at "Bibiheybat" Ship Repair Plant
As part of ongoing efforts to implement environmentally friendly technologies, solar panels have been installed on the roof of one of the production workshops at the "Bibiheybat" Ship Repair Plant of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).
According to ASCO, each solar panel has a capacity of 690 W and occupies an area of 512 square meters. The system includes solar panels, an inverter, cable distribution, a SCADA control device, and a meter. The inverter comes with a 10-year warranty, while the solar panels have a 25-year warranty from the manufacturer.
Energy
- 21 October 2024, 07:43
The hydropower plants of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, which possess high hydroenergy potential, are the main source of "clean energy" in the region, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov stated this in an article published in the newspaper "Azerbaijan." According to the minister, the energy needs of these two regions are met 100% through "green energy," with excess production directed to other regions of Azerbaijan.
- 21 October 2024, 07:40
In the first half of this year, the average price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil “Azeri Light” was $86.5, the “Medium-Term Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025-2028,” released by the Ministry of Finance. According to the document, this is by 44.2% higher than the price of $60 used in the initial budget parameters for 2024 (which were revised in June, raising the average export price of “Azeri Light” to $75 per barrel).
- 21 October 2024, 07:39
By 2027, Azerbaijan plans to implement projects for the construction of eight solar and wind power plants, with a total cost of $2.8 billion, funded by foreign and local investments, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov stated in an article published in the official press. "The plans to build and connect to the grid eight large-scale solar and wind power plants, totaling around 2 GW, with investments of about $2.8 billion, demonstrate Azerbaijan's rapid progress towards 'green energy,' marking an irreversible process," the minister wrote.
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan will sign an intergovernmental agreement on strategic partnership in the development and transfer of green energy at COP29, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote in his article published in the official press. He emphasized that Azerbaijan is a crucial part of the new energy corridor initiative starting in Central Asia.
