Solar Panels Installed at "Bibiheybat" Ship Repair Plant

As part of ongoing efforts to implement environmentally friendly technologies, solar panels have been installed on the roof of one of the production workshops at the "Bibiheybat" Ship Repair Plant of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).

According to ASCO, each solar panel has a capacity of 690 W and occupies an area of 512 square meters. The system includes solar panels, an inverter, cable distribution, a SCADA control device, and a meter. The inverter comes with a 10-year warranty, while the solar panels have a 25-year warranty from the manufacturer.