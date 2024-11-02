As Russia Advances, U.S. Fears Ukraine Has Entered a Grim Phase, NYT Reports
U.S. military and intelligence officials now believe the prolonged stalemate in Ukraine has shifted as Russian forces accelerate their offensive, according to a report by The New York Times published on Wednesday.
In the summer of 2024, American analysts had assessed that Russian troops, with minimal training, were unlikely to make significant headway against Ukrainian defenses. However, recent developments have proven those predictions wrong, the NYT reports. Russian forces have not only made significant advances in eastern Ukraine but have also recaptured over a third of the territory previously taken by Ukraine in Russia’s Kursk region. Drone strikes by Russia have also escalated sharply, rising from 350 in July to 750 in August and reaching 1,500 by September.
"The Russian military, which repeatedly miscalculated in the early stages of its 2022 invasion, has notably evolved," a senior American military official told the NYT. With these advancements, some U.S. intelligence and military officials are growing pessimistic about Ukraine’s ability to halt the Russian offensive.
Despite Ukraine’s repeated pleas for Western weapons, U.S. officials contend that shortages of ammunition and arms are no longer the primary issue. Ukrainian forces have narrowed the artillery gap with Russia and are effectively using drones to target Russian armored units. Instead, the Ukrainian military’s chief problem, according to officials, is a shortage of personnel. The report suggests that 57,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died—a figure said to be about half of Russia’s combat fatalities, though the NYT does not cite a source for this data.
According to a Pentagon source, Ukraine has enough personnel to continue fighting for another six to twelve months, after which it may face an acute manpower shortage. The Pentagon also noted that Ukraine has deployed some newly formed brigades to the Kursk region, diverting resources from eastern and southern Ukraine and potentially weakening reserves for a future counteroffensive.
Both Russian and Ukrainian forces are facing shortages, say U.S. officials. However, they add that sustained U.S. support for Ukraine could allow Kyiv to capitalize on Russia’s lack of equipment and troops if the conflict continues into next summer.
-
-
- In World
- 3 November 2024 11:35
In World
-
- 3 November 2024, 15:07
A student at the Islamic Azad University in Tehran took off her clothes and walked around the campus after being harassed for wearing the hijab incorrectly, Iran International reports.
-
- 3 November 2024, 12:09
Vice President Kamala Harris is slightly ahead of former President Donald Trump as the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches the November 5 deadline, according to a recent YouGov poll. Currently, pre-election polls indicate a very competitive race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. According to the FiveThirtyEight poll average, Harris has a slight national advantage of about 1.3 percentage points over Trump.
-
- 3 November 2024, 11:46
Moldovans began casting ballots on Sunday in the decisive second round of the country's presidential election. Polling stations opened at 07:00 local time (08:00 Moscow time) and will remain open until 21:00 (22:00 Moscow time), Point newspaper reported. The results of this election could shape Moldova's political direction as it weighs closer integration with Europe.
-
- 3 November 2024, 11:35
At least 214 people have died in severe flooding in Spain's southeastern Valencia region following unprecedented rainfall, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a televised address on November 2. The flooding, which began on October 29, has left municipalities buried under mud and thousands of residents displaced, marking one of the most catastrophic floods in Spain's recent history.
Leave a review