Astana Format Participants Urge Ceasefire, Dialogue in Syria – Lavrov

The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, and Turkey, participating in the Astana format on Syria, called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and renewed dialogue between the Syrian government and opposition forces, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

Speaking at a political science conference in Doha, Lavrov emphasized the group’s commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and unity. “We have strongly reaffirmed our dedication to these principles and called for an immediate end to the fighting,” he said.

Lavrov noted that the ministers unanimously supported the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, which outlines a roadmap for a political resolution to the Syrian conflict. “We urged dialogue between the government and the legitimate opposition,” he added.

The meeting in Doha brought together the foreign ministers of the three nations as part of the Astana process, a diplomatic initiative aimed at addressing the Syrian conflict. It was held on the sidelines of the 22nd Doha Forum, taking place from December 7-8 in Qatar.

Prior to the ministerial talks, Lavrov held discussions with Geir Pedersen, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria, to address efforts for a political settlement in the war-torn