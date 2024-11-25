A New School is Promised to be Built in Boradigah

The Ministry of Science and Education has responded to a petition from a group of residents of the village of Boradigah in the Masally district regarding the emergency condition of the local School No. 1 named after Nizami Ganjavi. The response states that in 2021, a decision was made to carry out major repairs on the roof of the assembly and sports halls, which are located in a separate building.

However, after the roof dismantling began, weaknesses in the building's walls were discovered. As a result, the work was halted. Following an inspection of the building, relevant authorities issued an expert opinion confirming the school’s emergency condition. It was determined that demolishing the school and constructing a new building would be the most feasible solution.

Currently, the design for a new school with a capacity of 624 students has been completed. The construction of the new school will be considered within the framework of the state investment program, according to the Ministry’s response.

On November 9, Turan reported on a petition from the residents of Boradigah to the country’s leadership regarding the dilapidated state of their local school.

In the petition, addressed to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, and Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, it was noted that School No. 1 named after Nizami Ganjavi had become unsafe for conducting classes. The residents of Boradigah asked the country’s leadership to assist with the repair of the school.