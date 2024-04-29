After being examined in Interior Ministry' hospital Alesker Mammadli returned to pre-trial detention centre

Alesker Mammadli, founder of "Toplum TV", was examined in the hospital of the Interior Ministry on 26 April, following which he was returned to the pre-trial detention centre. He and his family were not informed about the results of the examination. This was reported to Turan by his brother Nasimi Mammadli.

He met his brother in the pre-trial detention centre on 27 April. At the hospital, Alesker had blood tests, an ultrasound of his internal organs and thyroid gland, and an electrocardiogram taken.

‘However, no biopsy to assess the tumour in the thyroid gland was done. This tumour is what worries most Alesker and us - his relatives. The doctors suggested by us, whom we trust, were not involved in the examination,’ said Nasimi Mammadli.

Alesker looked very pale and haggard, which indicates the seriousness of his illnesses. ‘Alesker was arrested on trumped up charges, those involved in the arrest and those who did not provide him with effective medical care are responsible for my brother's life,’ Nasimi Mammadli emphasised.

It is worth reminding that on 24 April, the defence withdrew the petition to transfer Mammadli to house arrest. This happened after the investigative body promised to conduct an examination and solve the issue of the "Toplum TV" founder's treatment.

N.Mammadli added that after consultations with his lawyer, a decision on resuming the motion to transfer A.Mammadli to house arrest could be adopted.

* On 6-8 March, 9 employees of "Tolum TV" and its partner organisation - Institute of Democratic Initiatives were detained. They were charged with smuggling foreign currency. Seven people were subjected to 4-month pre-trial detention and two others were placed under police supervision.

Alesker Mammadli was also charged with currency smuggling. During a search of his flat, 7,300 euros were allegedly found.