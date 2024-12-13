European Court of Human Rights Issues Two Rulings Concerning Azerbaijan
On December 12, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) delivered two rulings related to Azerbaijan. Both cases concerned violations of the right to private life, but the parties reached amicable settlements. The government will pay compensation to the applicants.
The case of Elchin Sadigov and Zibeyda Sadigova v. Azerbaijan involved the protection of human rights, including searches and arrests at the homes, offices, and cars of the two lawyers. On December 12, the ECHR announced that the parties had reached an amicable settlement. The government committed to paying each applicant €5,000 as financial and moral compensation.
In another ruling, the Court also mentioned an amicable settlement in the case Aiven Shamuradov v. Azerbaijan. In this case, the applicant complained about restrictions imposed by the prosecution on his right to meet and communicate by phone with his family and the outside world while being held in pre-trial detention. Shamuradov argued that his right to respect for private life, protected by Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, had been violated. Under the agreement, the government will pay €5,000 in compensation to the applicant, represented by lawyer Javad Javadov.
- Macroeconomy
- 13 December 2024 14:01
Politics
- 13 December 2024, 17:33
On December 13, lawyer Elchin Sadigov was denied a meeting with his client, Meydan TV journalist Aynur Elgunesh, at the Baku pre-trial detention facility -1, the lawyer himself reported to the Turan news agency. According to Sadigov, he waited at the detention facility from 14:00 to 16:40, but the journalist was not brought in for the meeting.
- 13 December 2024, 17:18
In November and December of this year, the General Prosecutor's Office reported over ten criminal cases against companies involved in agricultural exports, as well as the arrest of their owners. These cases involved large sums of money "hidden" in foreign banks.
- 13 December 2024, 16:50
Starting December 15, the consular section of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran will resume its activities, according to a statement from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
- 13 December 2024, 16:35
On December 13, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with a delegation led by the Commandant of the NATO Defense College (NDC), Lieutenant General Max A.L.T. Nielsen, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.
