European Court of Human Rights Issues Two Rulings Concerning Azerbaijan

On December 12, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) delivered two rulings related to Azerbaijan. Both cases concerned violations of the right to private life, but the parties reached amicable settlements. The government will pay compensation to the applicants.

The case of Elchin Sadigov and Zibeyda Sadigova v. Azerbaijan involved the protection of human rights, including searches and arrests at the homes, offices, and cars of the two lawyers. On December 12, the ECHR announced that the parties had reached an amicable settlement. The government committed to paying each applicant €5,000 as financial and moral compensation.

In another ruling, the Court also mentioned an amicable settlement in the case Aiven Shamuradov v. Azerbaijan. In this case, the applicant complained about restrictions imposed by the prosecution on his right to meet and communicate by phone with his family and the outside world while being held in pre-trial detention. Shamuradov argued that his right to respect for private life, protected by Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, had been violated. Under the agreement, the government will pay €5,000 in compensation to the applicant, represented by lawyer Javad Javadov.